Classic OLG win tone gets tune up from London, Ont.’s Loud Luxury

The next time you have a winning lottery ticket, you’ll hear a connection to the Forest City.

The classic “Winner…Gagnant!” jingle just got a makeover by London’s own Loud Luxury.

The electronic dance music duo teamed up with Timmins, Ont. artist Preston Pablo to make the catchy tune.

It’s all to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the familiar sound from OLG.

“They provided us with this great remix. It's fresh, it's exciting, and we're taking this win tone on tour across Ontario to music festivals, to events, and communities all across the province for at least the month of August and even beyond as we're going into the fall,” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitoni.

"We had such a blast collaborating with OLG & Preston Pablo to create the Loud Luxury take on this sound. Growing up in Ontario, it's impossible not to know the iconic ‘Winner! Gagnant!’ win tone, so we hope our 2023 version brings people the same energy and joy," said Loud Luxury artists Joe De Pace and Andrew Fedyk in a statement.