Civic Holiday starts with sun, ends with showers

While the Civic Holiday long weekend will start off on a hot and sunny note, it will give way to cloudy skies and rain showers during the latter half of the weekend.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a cold front will drop through the area on Thursday evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cloud cover could linger early Friday morning as the front takes time to clear to the south.

Sunny breaks are expected Friday afternoon and the high will reach 26 C, feeling in the low 30s with the humidity.

High pressure will build on Friday, so London can expect a mix of sun and cloud Saturday.

Atchison said the rain will hold off until the latter half of Sunday, with the day starting off dry and showers arriving Sunday night.

A surface low will track from the Northern Plains toward Lake Michigan Sunday night with a widespread area of rainfall for the Civic Holiday Monday.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday night: Increasing cloudiness early in the evening. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. High 26 C. Humidex 33 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 25 C.

Monday: Showers. High 24 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 23 C.