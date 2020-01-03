LONDON, ONT. -- New Year's Eve is traditionally a big party night, but London police say most people found a safe way to get home this year.

Police were out with the RIDE program in four areas of the city on Tuesday night and stopped over 1,400 vehicles.

And they say not one person even registered a warning.

On New Year's Day officers stopped 100 drivers during a RIDE program, and charged just one person with impaired driving.

"The London Police Service is pleased with the numbers this year," says Const. Jonathan Bessa. "Any time that you have a high number of vehicle stops on New Year’s Eve that results in locating zero impaired drivers, is always a good time."

Little change in provincial numbers

Meanwhile OPP laid 156 impaired driving charges with about 1,460 RIDE events across the West Region from the end of November until Jan. 2.

Another 93 drivers were issued warn-range suspensions of three, seven or thirty days.

That compares fairly evenly with the previous year's Festive RIDE numbers for the same period:

1,658 events

136 drivers charged

115 warn-range suspensions

Police say while more education is needed, a local advertising campaign helped spread the word of safety, and people now have more ways to get to their destinations.

"With today’s technology, people have numerous ride-share options at their fingertips," Bess says.



- With files from CTV London's Kathy Rumleski