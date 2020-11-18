LONDON, ONT. -- The mayor and incoming deputy mayor will push for financial compensation after the Ontario government forced London to abandon the use of ranked ballots.

London Mayor Ed Holder says, “We certainly intend to approach the province and ask for consideration, and I would be surprised if they were less than supportive. How much that will be? I can’t tell you. But we will certainly have an accounting that we will give to them.”

On Monday, the province revoked permission for municipalities to use ranked ballots.

In 2018 London spent $515,000 to become the first municipality in Ontario to elect its council using ranked ballots.

It will cost $51,000 to switch back to first-past-the-post in 2022.

Incoming Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan says because the switch was made in good faith, the province should cover all costs incurred by City Hall.

“Absolutely, London should be seeking compensation due to a change that was beyond our control. Not only will we have costs incurred in the next election, but we have investments that have now turned into sunk costs from the 2018 election. I think it’s highly appropriate for us to approach the province about compensation for that.”