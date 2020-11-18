LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London will be reimbursed by Queen's Park for costs incurred in 2018 for the use of ranked ballots in the municipal election CTV News has learned.

The mayor and incoming deputy mayor have been pushing for financial compensation after the Ontario government forced London to abandon the use of ranked ballots.

On Monday, the province revoked permission for municipalities to use ranked ballots.

In 2018 London spent $515,000 to become the first municipality in Ontario to elect its council using ranked ballots.

It will cost $51,000 to switch back to first-past-the-post in 2022.

(More to come)