The City of London unveiled Tuesday afternoon that it took in $4.8 million in gaming revenue from the Western Fair District in 2017.

Mayor Matt Brown and representatives from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) made the announcement during the Corporate Services Committee meeting.

The city also revealed how the revenue was spent.

It went to projects like making the Southcrest Pool accessible, upgrading the change rooms at the North London Optimists Community Centre, and roadwork on Wonderland Road.

The OLG tells CTV News the annual payment will grow if a new casino is constructed in the city.