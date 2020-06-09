LONDON, ONT. -- As temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday, the city of London has opened a pair of cooling centres for residents.

They include the Canada Games Aquatic Centre at 1045 Wonderland Rd. and the South London Community Centre, 1119 Jalna Blvd.

They will be both open from 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

COVID-19 safety measures such as physical distancing will be enforced.

Water will be available but other amenities inside the buildings such as swimming pools, will not.

Mayor Ed Holder explained why municipal pools won't be opening during his daily pandemic briefing Tuesday.

“The answer is not yet. And that’s a very good reason why at this point won’t be opening. I think there are a couple of things. One is preparation that is necessary to make the pools available to use. And second the staffing that goes with it," Holder said.

"We’re optimistic that it will be soon. We just ask people to be a little patient. It wouldn’t have mattered for this current heat wave but it certainly would have been nice because of what is going on today and tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, water fountains have reopened in several city parks including Victoria Park, Gibbons Park, Springbank West Park, Pump House Park and the Springbank House.