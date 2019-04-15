

CTV London





In a message on Facebook Sunday night the City of Stratford said they were experiencing a cyber-attack.

While not much is known about the nature of the attack the City says they have deployed resources and will provide updates at some point on Monday.

The message on Facebook was as follows:

“The City of Stratford is currently managing what appears to be a cyber-attack. Resources have been deployed to address this, and appropriate risk management plans are being followed.

We will have more information to share Monday, and we appreciate your patience.

Our email system and online forms are currently not available, but feel free to call or visit our offices in person during business hours tomorrow.”

CTV London will provide an update as it becomes available.