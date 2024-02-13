City of Sarnia and firefighters union ratify new contract
The Sarnia Professional Firefighters Association (SPFFA) and the City of Sarnia have ratified a new four-year contract.
The contract was ratified Monday by Sarnia city councillors.
According to a statement from the city, the new contract establishes an annual 3.25 per cent wage increase for Sarnia Fire Rescue staff over the next four years, "ensuring compensation keeps up with continued high inflation."
“I believe that we’ve come to a settlement that is fair and equitable for all parties involved,” said SPFFA president Matt Madere.
The previous contract for the SPFFA expired on Dec. 31, 2023. Negotiations began in late 2023, with the new contract expiring Dec. 31, 2027.
The City of Sarnia said it is continuing negotiations which began in the fall of last year with several of its other employee groups — specifically, CUPE 3690, CUPE 2713 and CUPE 153.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Federal Court orders Trudeau and his justice minister to appoint more judges
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
Windsor
-
Here’s how Erie Shores Healthcare plans on cutting wait times for MRI testing
Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington has started demolition work on a new wing of the hospital where a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine will be housed.
-
Teen charged after claiming someone shot him: Windsor police
Windsor police say a 17-year-old male is facing firearm-related charges after an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.
-
SIU concludes investigation into fatal October 2023 crash
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded their investigation into a collision that claimed the lives of two teenagers and injured three other people four months ago in downtown Windsor.
Barrie
-
Officers make unusual discovery while investigating break-in at Barrie home
Barrie police say officers made an unusual discovery while investigating an alleged break-in at a home on Monday evening.
-
Full performance lineup unveiled for this summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival
This summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival will have a slew of fan favourites, with the announcement of the event's full roster of performers.
-
Short-term rental owners voice concerns over Muskoka Lakes proposed bylaw
The Township of Muskoka Lakes is debating new rules that govern short-term rental accommodations(STRA), addressing concerns related to rental property management and community impact in the face of a notable apprehension among some rental property owners.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
-
What gender-affirming care is and how it can be life-saving
With so much misinformation circulating online about gender-affirming care, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca took a look at what experts have to say about it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek to identify two people as part of Sandy Hill fire investigation
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people, described by police as 'persons of interest', in connection with an arson investigation in Sandy Hill.
-
Wellington Street traffic 'working well' after reopening last spring, Ottawa says
Traffic volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels on Wellington Street 10 months after it reopened to vehicles, as the city of Ottawa and Public Service and Procurement Canada discuss the future of the street in front of Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario Bill 124 could cost government over $13B, FAO report suggests
The court’s decision to side with Ontario public sector workers on Bill 124 could cost the Doug Ford government over $13 billion.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
-
Springlike weather ending in Montreal as temperatures get ready to drop
After a stretch of warm weather across southwestern Quebec, temperatures are set to drop this week.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to skirt Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election
Mayor Mike Savage is not running in the Halifax municipal election this year.
-
Nova Scotia auditor critical of province's $34.5 million purchase of unfinished hotel
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province did not exercise appropriate due diligence when it bought an unfinished hotel for $34.5 million last year in order to convert it into a health facility.
Winnipeg
-
'You need serious help': Manitoban accused in string of murders had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
-
Chestermere, Alta., abandons judicial review that cost taxpayers $300K
The City of Chestermere is throwing in the towel on a costly and unauthorized legal battle against the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police make 'largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes' amid organized crime probe
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
BC Lions sign veteran quarterback Dakota Prukop to one-year deal
The BC Lions signed veteran American quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year deal Tuesday.
-
B.C. eyes community, non-profit, underused lands to build affordable rental units
B.C. Premier David Eby says the private market can't solve the province's housing crisis, as his government launches an almost $3 billion public housing program to build more affordable rental units for middle-income earners.