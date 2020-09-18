LONDON, ONT -- Starting Monday the City of London will be resuming some in-person services for those who have been unable to receive service through other methods.

While the City is resuming select services the public is still urged to access services through phone, email, and virtually as much as possible.

The City is noting that not all services will be available at this time.

For a full list of the services being provided, follow this link.

Front counter services will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations: