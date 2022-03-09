City of London to receive over $850,000 in additional funds to combat homelessness this year

A living area for the homeless in London, Ont. is seen Friday, July 16, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News) A living area for the homeless in London, Ont. is seen Friday, July 16, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.

Attacks hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol and injured at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said, amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver