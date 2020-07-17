LONDON, ONT. -- As of Saturday, the City of London will begin to reopen playgrounds in the city.

"Thanks to the community’s ongoing commitment in following public health measures, I am happy to say we are able to safely reopen our playgrounds," says Mayor Ed Holder. "I know many families will be excited for this news and to once again be able to enjoy playgrounds in neighbourhoods across London."

As London-Middlesex enters Stage 3, the city reminds the public that parks are unsupervised and are not sanitized.

Users should wash or sanitize before and after using the play structures in public playgrounds.

In order to abide by COVID-19 health measures, the city reminds the public to keep their distance, sneeze or cough into your sleeve or elbow, follow social gathering guidelines, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

New signage will be installed at open playgrounds reminding users of these guidelines.