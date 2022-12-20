City of London revokes business licence of body rub parlour 'Sweet City'

An adult body rub parlour in London, Ont. had its business licence revoked by the city after failing a business licence inspection, and after the city discovered the business owner had several sexual assault convictions.

According to a press release from the City of London, municipal bylaw enforcement officers recently completed business licence inspections of adult body rub and live entertainment parlours in London.

The city said the inspections focused on “record keeping, cleanliness and panic alarm testing.”

As a result of the inspections, a body rub parlour operating under the business name of “Sweet City” was issued four penalties for non-attendance of an operator on-site and for not producing attendant records.

In addition, on Dec. 16 the city learned the business owner, Abe Vergara, had previously been convicted of six counts of sexual assault against employees.

The city said that as of Tuesday, Sweet City’s business licence has been revoked.

“One of the key areas of focus in the City’s strategic plan is creating a safe London for women and girls,” said Orest Katolyk, director, municipal compliance in the release. “This strategic pillar is addressed through business licensing regulations and proactive compliance inspections focused on public health and safety.”

In 2017 the city unanimously endorsed the Safe Cities London initiative, and works in “partnership with several community agencies to ensure premises like these are safe and compliant.”