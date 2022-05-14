City of London officially opens East Lions Community Centre

The City of London welcomed people to the opening of East Lions Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The new centre is located at East Lions Park in the Argyle neighborhood.

The centre is a multi-purpose space which offers indoor and outdoor amenities including a gymnasium suitable for a range of sports, a six lane pool and much more.

The East Lions park includes a new tennis and Pickel ball court, a playground, a soccer field and a walking path.

The new community hub cost $21,444,000 to create.

London City Councillor Shawn Lewis has been lobbying for the for 42,000 square-foot facility for the last 20 years.

This is a developing story. More details to come.