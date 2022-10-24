City of London municipal election

Regardless of the votes, London will have a new mayor and three new councillors after Monday night.

Mayor Ed Holder announced he would not seek another term and councillors Salih (Ward 3), Helmer (Ward 4) and Turner (Ward 11) also decided not to run again.

Some of the election issues discussed over the course of the campaign in London include the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, poverty, affordable housing and mental health.

Mayor

Brandon Ellis

Daniel Jeffery

Don Lenart

Robert Norman Miles

Josh Morgan

Carlos Murray

Johanne Nichols

Sean O’Connell

Khalil Ramal

Sandie Thomas

WARD 1

Ryan Cadden

Janette Cameron

Ken Fischer

Oberon Goodden

Hadleigh McAlister

Julie Reynolds

Kenneth Edward Saunders

Michael van Holst (incumbent)

Shirley Wilton

WARD 2

Shawn Lewis (incumbent)

Mike Yohnicki

WARD 3

Peter Cuddy

Prabh Gill

Ainsley Graham

Saifullah Qasimi

Bob Wright

WARD 4

Raymond Daamen

Jarad Fisher

Colleen Murphy

Sylvia Nagy

Matt Nicolaidis

Stephen Orser

Susan Stevenson

WARD 5

Connor Pierotti

Jerry Pribil

WARD 6

Mariam Hamou (incumbent)

Sam Trosow

Becky Willliamson

WARD 7

Tommy Caldwell

Sharon Deebrah

Corrine Rahman

Evan Wee

WARD 8

Sarvarinder Singh Dohil

Steve Lehman (incumbent)

Colleen McCauley

Patrick O’Connor

WARD 9

Anna Hopkins (incumbent)

Mario Jozic

Baqar Khan

Jacob Novick

Veronica Warner

WARD 10

Claire Grant

John Kuypers

Kevin May

Michael McMullen

Paul Van Meerbergen (incumbent)

WARD 11

Paul-Michael Anderson

Cole Fobert

Skylar Franke

Jeremy McCall

Christine Oliver

WARD 12

David Godwin

Alexander Main

Elizabeth Peloza (incumbent)

WARD 13

David Ferreira

John Fyfe-Millar (incumbent)

Alexandria Hames

Davie Millie

WARD 14

Steve Hillier (incumbent)

Sarah Lehman

Danalynn Williams