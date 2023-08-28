City of London issues update on short-term accommodation business licensing

An undated image of London city hall. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) An undated image of London city hall. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver