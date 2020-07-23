LONDON, ONT. -- A message to the City of London's inside workers asks them to prepare to return to work on Monday, assuming the provincial State of Emergency is lifted.

CTV News obtained a copy of the email notice, sent to city employees represented by CUPE Local 101 on Thursday morning.

The union expects that Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce on Friday that the State of Emergency the province has been under since the start of the pandemic will be lifted.

The current State of Emergency was extended until July 29, but on Tuesday, COVID-19 recovery legislation was passed at Queen's Park

Bill 195 allows the government to keep extending COVID-19 emergency orders without extended the State of Emergency, and without the need for legislative approval.

The return of the city's inside workers would allow services at City Hall, which have been suspended or curtailed for months, to resume.

Roughly 200 full-time municipal employees were put on a temporary 'Designated Emergency Leave' in May, including union, non-union and management as the city began dealing with a major budget shortfall.

In April, more than 1,300 casual, temporary and student employees had start dates delayed or were laid off.

- With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe