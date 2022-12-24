City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm
The winds outside are howling and snow is blowing around, but the City of London is still hard at work clearing the roads early Saturday morning following the first major snowstorm of the season.
In a Facebook post shared early Saturday morning, the City of London said that following Friday’s snowfall and high winds and drifting snow that occurred overnight, the city is still in the process of clearing roads.
Road plows and salt trucks have completed “multiple rounds” of plowing and salting main roads and bus routes.
The city said local street plowing and sidewalk plowing should be completed by Saturday at noon.
In addition, the MLHU issued a cold weather alert for Saturday, and warming centres are available to the people who need it.
The city also advises residents that all recreation and sport programs are cancelled on Saturday, including rentals in arenas, community centres and facilities.
Overnight on-street parking is also banned until further notice and registration to park overnight is closed. The city asks that residents move their vehicles off the streets to allow snowplows to be able to get through.
“Thank you to our crews for all of the hard work to keep our city moving,” the city said.
For updates on snow events in London, people can visit the City of London website.
