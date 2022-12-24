City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm

A sidewalk plow is stuck along Southdale Road near Jalna in London after a heavy snowfall combined with road plow buildup locked it in. (Sean Irvine/CTV London) A sidewalk plow is stuck along Southdale Road near Jalna in London after a heavy snowfall combined with road plow buildup locked it in. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver