LONDON, ONT. -- City Hall and other City buildings will be lit orange in solidarity on Indigenous Solidarity Day.

June 21 is the 25th annual Indigenous Solidarity Day celebrating the heritage, diverse cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.

While the day is meant to be a day of celebration it is also comes as the nation grapples with the discovery a burial site for 215 child victims at a Residential School in Kamloops B.C.

Since the discovery more burial sites have been found at other schools across the nation.

Last Tuesday Ontario announced new funding to aid in the search for more burial sites.

Locally events are being held to mark the day but also the discovery of the burial sites and the ongoing efforts towards healing and understanding across Canada.

In St. Thomas the Every Child Matters March will take place including a meeting at Holy Angels Parish for 215 seconds of silence at 2:15 p.m.

