

CTV London





City hall has now provided more information about New Year’s Eve safety measures.

The city says people attending New Year’s Eve in the Park festivities can enter city hall between 7 and 8:15 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. to warm up.

Designated warming areas within city hall include the lobby on the first floor and Committee Room 2 on the second floor.

The low temperature is expected to dip to -17 overnight Sunday.

While other cities, including Toronto and Ottawa have cancelled or modified New Year’s Eve plans, the London organizing committee said Friday morning the party would go on.

“The New Year’s Eve celebration will go on as planned,” said Mayor Matt Brown. “Despite the chilly conditions, we hope to see the London community come together for this action-packed evening."

Other ways the city is preparing for the cold temperatures in the park is to offer hot chocolate all night and have St. John Ambulance on site. As well, there is heating on the stage for performers and Santa House, which is heated, will be open for kids and parents.

“We’d like to remind everyone to wear layers and to dress warm so you can enjoy this spectacular Canada 150 send-off,” said Marcus Plowright, chair of the evening’s planning committee.

The City of London will continue to monitor weather conditions over the next 24 hours and make further adjustments, if necessary.

The London Transit Commission will be offering free bus rides from 8pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1. For more information regarding this service, visit www.canada150london.ca/ltc.