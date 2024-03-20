City looking for women, gender diverse youth or transgender youth to become firefighters

The City of London is calling all Future Firefighters in Training (FFIT).

In partnership with the London fire and Fire Service Women Ontario, the city is calling on women, gender-diverse youth or transgender youth, aged 15-19, to consider becoming a fire fighter.

Camp FFT is a week-long program that will show participants that, “Firefighting is a viable career option.”

From the pool of applicants, 20 people will be selected and will get hands-on training.

Campers will be trained on fire prevention, auto extrication, ladder operations, search and rescue, fire scenarios and fire dispatch communications.

Anybody interested can attend and open house at Sation 9, 746 Wellington Rd. on April 6 from10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applications will be accepted until April 19.