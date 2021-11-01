City Lights Bookshop to stay downtown, add online presence

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The new owners of City Lights Bookshop say the store will stay in its current location, but they will be making some changes, including adding a digital component.

Couple Daniel Harvey and Jennifer Brewe, along with friend Drew Nelles, are the new co-owners of the iconic downtown store that has been operating at 356 Richmond St. for more than 45 years.

In a statement, Harvey and Brewe said the opportunity was one they couldn't miss.

“City Lights is a London landmark. As the tagline for the store says, the place has been ‘Defending Culture Since 1975.’ It’s important to us that the store lives on, continues to defend culture, and stays in its current location.”

Currently Brewe is an occupational therapist and Harvey runs Daniel Harvey Photography on Wortley Road.

Nelles, who grew up with Harvey in Guelph, is in the process of completing a Master of Fine Arts degree and is described as an award-winning writer, editor and producer.

He said he and Harvey have talked about running a small business together since childhood.

“In recent years, we began to talk more and more seriously about buying or starting a used bookstore. City Lights coming on the market felt almost like fate.”

The new owners have plans for an online component and to make the store itself more wheelchair accessible, but want to keep the store's spirit.

“We bought City Lights Bookshop because we love it,” Harvey added in a statement. “We love its vibe and its idiosyncrasies. Any changes we make will be about ensuring the store can survive and thrive for many more decades to come.”

The City Lights shop and building were put up for sale in September, when previous owners Jim Capel and Teresa Tarasewicz, who had purchased the store in 1992, decided it was time for a change.