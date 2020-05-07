LONDON, ONT. -- More temporary layoff notices are being issued to municipal employees Thursday in London, as City Hall adjusts to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An internal email obtained by CTV News by CUPE Local 101 President Adam Brightling outlines the process, but keeps members in the dark about numbers and the impacted service areas.

“Affected employees will be notified by their managers today, and DEL will go into effect next week (May 11),” writes Brightling.

Dubbed ‘Designated Emergency Leave’ (DEL), the process is described as being different than a layoff.

“This DEL process, unlike a layoff, will allow people to apply for the (federal) CERB benefit, but maintain their benefits and seniority,” explains the email to inside workers.

The union’s email hints at impacts to municipal services.

“While some city services have slowed down, others are temporarily ceasing due to lack of work.”

Unionized employees placed on DEL will be recalled to work when Ontario ends the state of emergency and associated orders.

More to come.