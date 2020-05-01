LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners are being invited to join the city in turning blue to recognize Doctors’ Day and to thank health-care workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to join the Shine a Light for All They Do by lighting their front porches windows or balconies blue beginning Friday a 9 p.m.

The City will be illuminating City Hall and landmarks across London as part of the initiative.

Londoners can also show their thanks to doctors and health-care professionals by sharing their messages of support on social media using the hashtags #DoctorsDay and #ShineALightForThem.

Blue lights will be illuminated at City Hall and city buildings until Sunday, May 3.