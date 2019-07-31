Featured
City, firefighters ratify five year agreement
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 6:30AM EDT
In a show of improved relations the City of London and the union representing firefighters ratified a five-year collective agreement.
It was just two years ago that City Hall and the London Professional Firefighters Association resolved a bitter arbitration process that had lasted seven years.
The five year agreement includes wage increases for each of the five years, benefit improvements, a more completive process for promotions, and cost containment measures.