LONDON, ONT -- Amidst the growing COVID-19 pandemic, city council will consider taking some of the mounting financial pressure off Londoners.

An emergent motion by Councillor Mo Salih’s will recommend city hall waive interest and penalties for late payment of upcoming property tax bills, water & sewer bills, and Community Improvement Plan loans.

“People’s bills are adding up and cheque’s aren’t coming in for everyone,” says Salih. “We need to step up as a council and this is a small thing we can do.”

Specifically,

Interest and penalties for March 31, 2020 property tax instalments be waived for 30 days;

nterest and penalties for water & wastewater bills be waived for 30 days;

Defer all Community Improvement Plan loan repayments for 30 days.

Civic Administration would also have the power to extend the waiver period if the progression of COVID-19 continues.

Depending on how many Londoners choose to defer these payments, it could cost city hall over $100,000.

The motion will be presented at the still planned council meeting on Tuesday, March 24th.

It will be seconded by Acting Mayor Jesse Helmer.

It’s uncertain if Mayor Ed Holder and Councillor Josh Morgan will participate in the council meeting remotely.

Both are self isolating for 14 days after recent trips to the United States.