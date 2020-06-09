LONDON, ONT. -- Local politicians are considering if they can cram more work into fewer council meetings.

In a report to City Hall’s Corporate Services Committee, the city clerk recommends shifting to a three-week cycle for council meetings in 2021.

“I’m willing to see how it goes,” Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer told fellow committee members. “But I am a little skeptical about this particular change, and I think we really need to monitor it.”

Currently, council meets every two weeks, while standing committee meetings are held during the alternate week.

Moving to a three-week cycle would reduce the number of council meetings next year to 16, that’s 20 per cent fewer than in 2020.

Chair of the Planning and Environment Committee, Maureen Cassidy, warned that fewer meetings will mean longer agendas.

“One concern with planning, is trying to cram too much in,” explains Cassidy. “But my bigger concern is meeting the timelines that we are required to under the (Ontario) Planning Act.”

The province has set strict deadlines for municipal councils to make decisions on planning amendments.

Author on municipal government and former Board of Control member Gord Hume says putting off a decision to get more information could be problematic

“If they got into a three-week meeting schedule and they had to defer or refer, and that happens, then you’re talking almost a couple months before decisions are made,” says Hume.

As if to underline the value of delaying decisions to future meetings, the committee recommended deferring a decision until it can consult with the Planning Department.