City council at impasse over remote work for 170 employees
A long and meandering debate by members of city council ended where it began.
On Wednesday, lobbyists for the development industry and local homebuilders called on council’s Strategic Priority and Policy Committee to end the rotating work-from-home schedule for staff in the Building Department and Planning Department.
“We don’t know who is in the office which week, who is there for three days, who is there for two days,” CEO of the London Home Builders Association Jared Zaifman told the committee.
“Our industry has experienced a number of issues with the system now, the Alternate Work (Strategy),” added Mike Wallace of the London Development Institute.
Both complained that having planners and building officials still working from home half of the time is slowing communication and approvals necessary to reach London’s goal of 47,000 new residential units.
“They wouldn’t be here addressing this if they didn’t think it was important to achieve our (housing) goal,” said Coun. Steve Lehman.
He proposed a motion to order the 170 employees back to the office full time by November 1.
Lehman warned that inaction will slow the residential building boom, “They’ll go to other (cities) where their stuff is getting through faster. We want to get stuff built in this town.”
City Manager Lynne Livingstone explained that alternative work strategies were implemented as the pandemic was winding down.
Those departments are either working 3-2-2-3 (remote days vs. office days) or 5-5 (remote days vs. office days) schedules.
Livingstone notified council of several implications to ordering all 170 employees back to the office every day
- estimated six to 12 employees would leave for jobs in other cities
- Planning and Building Departments would require 25 per cent more office space equivalent to a floor and a half of city hall
- additional office equipment
- lower staff morale
- greater difficulty recruiting new employees
Civic Administration also reminded the committee that an extensive process to accelerate the approval and inspection process is underway.
Eleven new positions are being hired in the department to handle rising workload during the local building boom.
Coun. Hadleigh McAlister warned that Lehman’s motion could backfire at a time when planners and building officials are in high demand across the province.
“Doing this will decimate the department. I think it would make things worse,” he argued.
“We need people who can do the job,” countered Coun. Susan Stevenson. “If they can’t be here to do the jobs our housing partners say they need, then we don’t have the right people, unfortunately.”
Over a couple hours of debate with little room for compromise, council members appeared deadlocked 7-7 (Mayor Morgan absent).
As the meeting approached the 11 p.m. adjournment, frustrated committee members refused to pass a motion to extend the debate any longer.
Realizing the deadlock wouldn’t be settled in the waning minutes, Lehman put forward a motion to refer the entire matter to the council meeting on July 25.
The referral was approved 10-4.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Helicopter crashes in Alberta during firefighting operation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Poland's border
Mercenaries from Russian military company Wagner launched joint drills with the Belarusian military on Thursday, almost a month after their short-lived rebellion against Moscow.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Watch parents, police officer save a toddler who nearly drowned in a backyard pool
Bodycam video shows how a Michigan police officer helped parents save their two-year-old boy after he was found lifeless at the bottom of a pool.
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India
A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India's western Maharashtra state killed 10 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris, officials said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
Driver scammed with fake jewelry after stopping to help roadside car: WRPS
Regional police are issuing a warning about a scam they say was targeting the kindness of strangers.
Windsor
-
Two-day traffic blitz underway on Dougall Avenue
Windsor police are targeting another dangerous intersection in the city.
-
Walker Road at Division closed after crash
Windsor police say Walker Road at Division is closed after a crash.
-
Stolen Windsor vehicle turns up in Tilbury
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man and woman after a stolen Windsor vehicle turned up in Tilbury.
Barrie
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
Woman accused of drunk driving with unusual passenger in vehicle
Provincial police arrested a suspected drunk driver with an unusual passenger.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa, Ont., in November.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving a bus in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
No funding for LRT Stage 3 until 'we straighten out' issues with the O-Train, premier says
Premier Doug Ford says there will be no new provincial funding to extend Ottawa's light rail transit system to Barrhaven and Kanata until the city of Ottawa and OC Transpo fix the problems with the current O-Train line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.
-
More R1 buses promised for morning commute as LRT shutdown enters third full day
OC Transpo is promising more buses for R1 service during the morning and afternoon commutes to help alleviate stress at station platforms as the latest shutdown of the O-Train Line 1 enters its third full day.
Toronto
-
Toronto council passes Chow motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Toronto city council has declared gender-based violence and intimate partner violence an epidemic in the city.
-
Video shows arrest of alleged drunk driver who was 5 times over legal limit in Vaughan, Ont.
Video of an 'extremely' intoxicated driver who was allegedly more than five times over the legal limit when he was pulled off the road north of Toronto has been released by police.
-
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigates death of man who allegedly fired at officers
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly got into a shootout with provincial police officers on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in Charlottetown
Tempers were high in Charlottetown Wednesday night at a public meeting on a planned safe injection site alongside the city's existing homeless shelter.
-
History-making transatlantic balloon flight takes off from Sussex, N.B.
A history-making transatlantic balloon flight took off from Sussex, N.B., on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern
People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Calgary
-
Helicopter crashes in Alberta during firefighting operation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.
-
'Quite catastrophic': Fire burns through 6 businesses at southwest strip mall
A large team of firefighters descended on a fire that broke out inside a southwest Calgary strip mall Thursday morning.
-
Highway 93 reopened after tanker truck fire near Alberta-B.C. boundary
A well-travelled route through the Rocky Mountains was closed for several hours on Wednesday following a vehicle fire.
Edmonton
-
Helicopter crashes in Alberta during firefighting operation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta.
-
Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa, Ont., in November.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s oldest brewery told to remove 10-year-old mural due to bylaw violations
The team behind Storm Brewing says it’s been notified by the city that it must remove a mural that’s decorated the business at 310 Commercial Dr. for the past decade, due to bylaw violations.
-
Growing St. Mary's River wildfire threatening more homes in southeastern B.C.; evacuation order expanded
An evacuation order has been expanded and an evacuation alert has been issued for multiple homes in southeastern B.C., as the St. Mary's River wildfire continues to rage out of control.
-
1 hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Vancouver
A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.