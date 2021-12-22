City closures for the 2021 holiday season

With the holidays upon us, the City of London reminds the public of 2021 holiday closures starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 24.

Regular skating programs return Dec. 27 – 30, with arenas reopening on Dec. 26 at 4 p.m.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre, South London and East Lions Community pools are open on Dec. 28, 29 & 30 with holiday times listed on their website.

The Child Care Fee Subsidy office will be open Dec. 29 – 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and until noon on December 31.

A list of programs for community centres, seniors' centres, & satellites can be found on their website.

Holiday garbage and recycling pickup dates can be found on their website.

All emergency shelter and food services remain open.

For a complete list of city services during the holiday season, visit their website.