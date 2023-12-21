Church service honours 64 people who have died from homelessness in 2023

A candlelight church service in honour of those who have lost their lives to homelessness was held in London Wednesday night.

The event included songs and some stark numbers on the growing crisis in our community.

“We are trying to honour those that have lost their lives. Those are either unhoused or living with homelessness,” said Father Michael Bechard, the Chaplin of Ark Aid Mission.

“The number we’re recognizing tonight is 64 people. 64 people that have died over the last 12 to 13 months,” he stated with solemn pause.

To remember those lost, a mix of spiritual words and calls for social justice were shared.

In the pews were some of the parents of who have lost loved ones to the crisis, including Olivia Clark’s mother & father.

Clark died while trying to keep warm in a makeshift tent on Dundas Street East in April of 2023.

Also taking part in the service was an Ark Aid volunteer who recently lost her uncle to homelessness.

Nicole, who declined to share her last name, finds peace in helping others while remembering him.

“My uncle is one of the 63 people who have lost their lives in this community. I do really feel at home here and at Ark Aid Mission than I do anywhere else. It is interesting, but I do. I just blend in with them,” she said.