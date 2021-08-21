'Chrome and Chicken Lights'; Big Rig Nationals brings thousands to Sparta, Ont. to support Trucking for a Cure
The revitalization of St. Thomas Raceway Park (STRP) continued Saturday, as fans flocked to the historic drag strip for the biggest event in years.
The Big Rig Nationals in support of Trucking for a Cure brought thousands to Sparta, Ont.
"It's smoke, it's chrome, it's chicken lights", says trucker Shelley Uvanile-Hesch.
The popular event is Canada's largest truck and drag race show. COVID-19 prevented a massive get-together a year ago, but the combination of perfect weather and loosened restrictions made for a successful weekend.
"Everybody's been cooped up for so long and now we can finally get out, so they are coming out in droves," says Paul Spriet, owner of STRP.
"They don't get to drag race their trucks very often."
A big draw is the HellFire Jet Truck, which ran at 3pm, and will go again after dark.
Proceeds from this event will help support to Trucking for A Cure, which began in 2010.
"We try people to get the general public to understand that the trucking community are very heartfelt people," says Laura Horner, treasurer with Trucking for a Cure.
"All of us that are involved in Trucking for a Cure are involved in some way with a trucking company. The $800,000 that we have raised for the Canadian Cancer Society is pretty much been through donations from our trucking and our convoys."
Shelley Uvanile-Hesch, CEO of the Women's Trucking Federation of Canada was happy to be back at the track, seeing friends, and raising money for breast cancer awareness.
"It's probably the number one cause that we all fight for," says Uvaline-Hesch.
"Who hasn't had somebody die of cancer in their family? It's a really important cause, and being here I've seen friends I haven't seen in two years".
The big crowd, will also help fund renovations to the facility. The Spriet family is working to revitalize Canada's oldest drag strip.
"It's great to see the support," says Spriet.
"The renovations are ongoing. We're doing stuff each year to bring it back to its original design, and setup. It's nice to see the support from everybody to provide that revenue to continue to bring the track back."
