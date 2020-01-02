LONDON, ONT. -- If you had a live Christmas tree in your home this holiday season, it's time to get it ready for pickup next week.

Starting Monday, Londoners with curbside collection can have their trees collected to be chipped and composted.

Every neighbourhood will only have one shot at getting their trees collected.

Trees should be at the curb by 7 a.m. and the city asks that you:

remove plastic bags

remove all decorations, tinsel, garland, skirts and lights

place trees on level ground within one metre of the curb

make sure trees are not frozen to the ground or in snow banks

If you miss your collection day, you can also take trees and other holiday greenery to an EnviroDepot.

Christmas trees left in the backyard can also make for great shelter for birds through the winter, then be put out with the yard waste come spring.

Not sure about other recyclables? The city says there's an app for that.