LONDON, ONT. -- The Salvation Army is hoping London residents will step up to help the troubled Christmas Kettle Campaign.

With just seven days left of the campaign, the local Salvation Army is $30,000 short of what the campaign had raised at this time last year.

“The campaign is falling behind significantly,” says Shannon Wise, the Salvation Army's divisional director of marketing and communications.

“The need in our community is so great. We can’t afford not to reach our goal.”

The goal is to raise $550,000 by Christmas Eve.

By end of day, Monday,only $382,000 had been raised, compared to $413,000 at this point in the campaign last year.

“Money raised through the Kettle Campaign allows The Salvation Army to continue giving people in our community the tools they need to rebuild dignity and renew hope – whether that’s through our Christmas Hamper Program, emergency disaster relief, shelter or life-skills development,” says Wise.

There are over 50 kettle locations in London for those wishing to donate, or money can be transferred online.

For those interested in volunteering for The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign can sign up online or by calling 519-873-2984.