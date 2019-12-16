LONDON, ONT -- Hundreds of Londoners looking for a little extra help will be taking part in the Christmas Hamper Program that begins Monday.

Donations are accepted all week to the Salvation Army Centre of Hope program that supplies families in need with a full Christmas dinner and gifts for children.

As the week goes the Salvation Army usually puts out the call for items they are most in need of.

The Christmas Hamper Program provides families and individuals with a bag of potatoes, carrots and a box of food containing the items needed to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner as well as a grocery store gift card and a bag of toys for children ages 12 and under.

This year distribution will be at the Western Fair District Agriplex. Doors open Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.

For information on how to register or for anyone wishing to donate click this link.