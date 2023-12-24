Christmas 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this holiday season

While it looks like the Forest City is in store for a green Christmas this year, Londoners will be treated to an extra special three-day holiday long weekend.

From city-run services to malls and grocery stores, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE (SUNDAY, DEC. 24)

OPEN

Victoria Park ice rink (open daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting)

Victoria Park Christmas lights (operating nightly from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.)

Indoor city-run swimming pools (schedules and drop-in times vary, check online for specific hours of operation)

Storybook Gardens (weather permitting, open from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.)

London Children’s Museum (operating with reduced hours)

London Police Reporting Centre

Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online first for specific hours of operation)

London Transit Commission (operating on a regular Sunday schedule)

Masonville Mall (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

White Oaks Mall (open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

Westmount Shopping Centre (open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.)

Grocery stores (hours may vary, so call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Pharmacies

LCBO (open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

The Beer Store (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

Boler Mountain (open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.)

Movie theatres

CLOSED

City of London municipal offices

London Public Library

Indoor skating rinks (closed after 11 a.m.)

Banks

CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY, DEC. 25)

OPEN

Victoria Park ice rink (open daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting)

Some restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online first for specific hours of operation)

London Transit Commission (operating on a holiday schedule)

Movie theatres

Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Victoria Park Christmas lights (operating nightly from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.)

CLOSED

City of London municipal offices

Service Ontario offices

London Public Library

Indoor city-run skating rinks

Storybook Gardens

London Police Reporting Centre

London Children’s Museum

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery or pickup

Curbside garbage and recycling pickup

Most grocery stores

All LCBO locations

All Beer Store locations

Masonville Mall

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Boler Mountain

BOXING DAY (TUESDAY, DEC. 26)

OPEN

Victoria Park ice rink (open daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting)

Victoria Park Christmas lights (operating nightly from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.)

Free holiday recreation drop-in programs offered by the City of London, including swimming, badminton, science workshops, arts and crafts, and more (a full list of activities can be found on the city’s website)

Indoor skating rinks (preregistration for all indoor skate times is required)

Indoor city-run swimming pools (schedules and drop-in times vary, check online for specific hours of operation)

London Transit Commission (operating on a holiday schedule)

Storybook Gardens (weather permitting, open from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.)

London Children’s Museum (open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

Grocery stores (hours may vary, so call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Most LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Some Beer Store locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online first for specific hours of operation)

Masonville Mall (open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.)

White Oaks Mall (open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.)

Westmount Shopping Centre (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

Boler Mountain (open from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.)

Movie theatres

CLOSED