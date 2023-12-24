LONDON
London

    • Christmas 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this holiday season

    open, closed,

    While it looks like the Forest City is in store for a green Christmas this year, Londoners will be treated to an extra special three-day holiday long weekend.

    From city-run services to malls and grocery stores, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

     

    CHRISTMAS EVE (SUNDAY, DEC. 24)

    OPEN

    • Victoria Park ice rink (open daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting)
    • Victoria Park Christmas lights (operating nightly from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.)
    • Indoor city-run swimming pools (schedules and drop-in times vary, check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Storybook Gardens (weather permitting, open from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.)
    • London Children’s Museum (operating with reduced hours)
    • London Police Reporting Centre
    • Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online first for specific hours of operation)
    • London Transit Commission (operating on a regular Sunday schedule)
    • Masonville Mall (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
    • White Oaks Mall (open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.)
    • Westmount Shopping Centre (open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.)
    • Grocery stores (hours may vary, so call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Pharmacies
    • LCBO (open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
    • The Beer Store (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
    • Boler Mountain (open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.)
    • Movie theatres

     

    CLOSED

    • City of London municipal offices
    • London Public Library
    • Indoor skating rinks (closed after 11 a.m.)
    • Banks

     

    CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY, DEC. 25) 

    OPEN

    • Victoria Park ice rink (open daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting)
    • Some restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online first for specific hours of operation)
    • London Transit Commission (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • Movie theatres
    • Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Victoria Park Christmas lights (operating nightly from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.)

     

    CLOSED

    • City of London municipal offices
    • Service Ontario offices
    • London Public Library
    • Indoor city-run skating rinks
    • Storybook Gardens
    • London Police Reporting Centre
    • London Children’s Museum
    • Banks
    • Canada Post mail delivery or pickup
    • Curbside garbage and recycling pickup
    • Most grocery stores
    • All LCBO locations
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Masonville Mall
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • Boler Mountain

     

    BOXING DAY (TUESDAY, DEC. 26)

    OPEN

    • Victoria Park ice rink (open daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting)
    • Victoria Park Christmas lights (operating nightly from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.)
    • Free holiday recreation drop-in programs offered by the City of London, including swimming, badminton, science workshops, arts and crafts, and more (a full list of activities can be found on the city’s website)
    • Indoor skating rinks (preregistration for all indoor skate times is required)
    • Indoor city-run swimming pools (schedules and drop-in times vary, check online for specific hours of operation)
    • London Transit Commission (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • Storybook Gardens (weather permitting, open from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.)
    • London Children’s Museum (open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.)
    • Grocery stores (hours may vary, so call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Most LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Some Beer Store locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online first for specific hours of operation)
    • Masonville Mall (open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.)
    • White Oaks Mall (open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.)
    • Westmount Shopping Centre (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
    • Boler Mountain (open from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.)
    • Movie theatres

     

    CLOSED

    • Canada Post mail delivery or pickup
    • Curbside garbage and recycling pickup
    • London Public Library
    • City of London municipal offices
    • Service Ontario offices 
    • London Police Reporting Centre
    • Banks

