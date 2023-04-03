Chorus of voices calling for greater diversity on police board grows ahead appointment by council

A push for city council not to appoint Ryan Gauss as a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) is gaining traction.

Seven former board members, with a combined 26 years of experience, have co-signed a letter asking city council to rethink the selection of Gauss before the appointment is finalized.

The letter reads, “The next appointment needs to bring the lived experience of being from a marginalized and overpoliced community.”

The letter is signed by:

Susan Toth

Jeff Schlemmer

Dr. Javeed Sukhera

Jesse Helmer

Matt Brown

Stephen Turner

Vanessa Ambtman-Smith

The former-board members emphasize that it is not too late to choose a member of the BIPOC community to fill the vacancy.

“To be clear, none of us are disputing that Mr. Gauss is a committed community member with the qualifications for the role. Many of us know Mr. Gauss personally and agree that he is a very qualified and dedicated person. None of us doubt his initial motivations for applying for the job,” the letter adds.

The letter adds, “You have an extraordinary opportunity to re-evaluate your position, and consider appointing someone that can bring not just extensive experience, but also brings an equity lens.”

From a list of 54 applicants, Gauss was chosen in the second round of a selection process after receiving eight votes from the 14 members of city council sitting as their Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee.

The choice will leave only one person on the seven-member police board from a diverse background, Chair Ali Chahbar.

Gauss has confirmed that he is not from a diverse background.

He is the director of operations and personnel for London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, and served as campaign manager for Mayor Josh Morgan in 2022.

He previously worked for over a decade in a civilian role with the RCMP.

Council will make a final decision on Tuesday, April 4.