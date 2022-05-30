Children suffer life-threatening injuries in morning crash

OPP are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kerwood Road at Melwood Drive on May 30, 2022. (Source: OPP) OPP are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kerwood Road at Melwood Drive on May 30, 2022. (Source: OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver