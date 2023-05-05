Children on board school bus during afternoon crash

There were roughly two dozen children on board a school bus that was involved in a crash in London, Ont. Friday afternoon.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Clarke Road, north of Hamilton Road.

A second bus had to be called to pick up the children.

No information regarding possible charges has been released.

A crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus occurred just after 3 p.m. May 5 2023 on Clarke Road, north of Hamilton Road, in London, Ont. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)