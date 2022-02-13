'Childhood dream'; Kristen Bujnowski of Mt. Brydges, Ont. ready to make Olympic Debut

From a family farm in Mt. Brydges, Ont. to the Olympic Village in Beijing, China, it's been quite the ride for Kristen Bujnowski.

"It's been a childhood dream of hers," says Rose Bujnowski, Kristen's mother.

"When she was eight years old, she told us he was going to the Olympics."

Her close family and friends will be cheering her on when the brake woman makes her Olympic bobsleigh debut Friday morning.

Parents Rose and Jerry Bujnowski tell CTV News they have secured the local legion to watch their daughter and teammate Christine de Bruin hit the track.

"We had to stick to those who are closest to us and we have to limit it to that because of COVID," says Rose, when referring to the cap of 40 people due to provincial restrictions.

"We would love to have had a big party and invite the whole community because they've been so supportive of us all the way through. Maybe in the future, when Kristen comes home we can do something then."

If things go well, that party could include showing off an Olympic Medal. Bujnowski and her pilot de Bruin are contenders in the 2-woman bobsleigh. They rank fourth in the world, but have hit the podium multiple times on the World Cup Circuit.

Making her Olympic debut at 29 years of age, Bujnowski was late getting into the sport after competing in track and rowing at Western University. She's battled to get to this point, suffering multiple injuries.

"She went through high school with numerous injuries," says Rose.

"She really pushed herself hard, took a break after University and then got into CrossFit and realized that her abilities were still there. She realized that she still wanted to compete for Team Canada, and that dream was still alive. And that's when she went into bobsled (in 2017)."

The pandemic didn't stop her from pushing to make an Olympic team. She found creative ways to work out on the farm.

"She was using our backyard, and using our three-wheeler as a push sled here," says Jerry Bujnowski, Kristen's father.

"She was training in the barn, because of COVID she couldn't go anywhere else. Her coach came from a farm as well, and they looked around at what they could use, and away she went."

This week, she'll have plenty of support at home, as she gets ready to hit the sled.

Signs are starting to be placed around the community, cheering on their hometown hero.

"It's amazing how the businesses have come around and supports her and us in the process," says Jerry.

"It's the whole thing about local business, you support them and they support you in the long run. The local flower shop, Strathroy Sports helped out with the T-shirts and the Legion has been awesome. So many people have been cheering on Kristen."

The schools are also creating messages, but due to the overwhelming amount, they'll spread out sending them to their daughter.

Jerry says he didn't think he'd get this nervous, but it's "quite exciting to have a kid in the Olympics."

The event consists of four runs, which take place at 7:00 am and 8:30 am EST on Friday and Saturday. Her family expects she''ll be in medal contention when the final run takes place Saturday morning.

"Were proud of her regardless but a medal would really be icing on the cake," says Rose.

Also competing in the same event is Norval, Ontario native and former Western University athlete Sara Villani. Villani is also a brake woman with pilot Melissa Lotholz.

Villani was recently coached by London, Ont. Olympic Gold Medallist Alex Kopacz.