Childcare operator is facing multiple sexual assault charges

A childcare service operator in Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Woodstock Police Service has charged 37-year-old Trevor Hendershott with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

Police said it is believed Hendeshott is actively involved in other youth based programs within the city.

Woodstock Police Service is continuing the investigation alongside Oxford Children's Aid Society.

Police encourage anyone with information about this investigation, or any other incidents involving Hendershott to please contact Detective Constable Wilson or Detective Constable Haegens at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).