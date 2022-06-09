Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise

London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a window or balcony of an apartment building at 301 Baseline Road West, Thursday June 9, 2022 (Jim Knight/CTV News London) London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a window or balcony of an apartment building at 301 Baseline Road West, Thursday June 9, 2022 (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in

It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.

What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded

Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver