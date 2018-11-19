

A young child is safe after running into the Thames River Monday morning.

The call came in to emergency crews around 9 a.m. in the area of Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive after a child mananged to get out of school purpose vehicle which had pulled over.

Shortly after emergnecy crews were called the child was out of the water and in the care of police who then gave him to the care of family.

The child only entered the water up to their knees.