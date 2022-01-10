Child porn charges laid against Woodstock, Ont. man
Woodstock, Ont. police have laid a handful of child pornography charges against a 34-year-old man.
Following an investigation, the Woodstock man was charged on Friday with:
- three counts of distributing child pornography
- possession of child pornography
- accessing child pornography
The charges follow an investigation by Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
A publication ban on details int he case is in effect as per a court order, according to police.