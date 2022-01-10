Child porn charges laid against Woodstock, Ont. man

Woodstock, Ont. police have laid a handful of child pornography charges against a 34-year-old man.

Following an investigation, the Woodstock man was charged on Friday with:

three counts of distributing child pornography

possession of child pornography

accessing child pornography

The charges follow an investigation by Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A publication ban on details int he case is in effect as per a court order, according to police.