A 43-year-old London man is facing several child pornography charges after a raid last week at a Clarence Street home.

On Friday, police seized multiple computers and devices and say they found numerous images and videos on them.

He has been charged with the following:

• Unlawfully possess child pornography;

• Unlawfully access child pornography; and

• Import/sell/distribute child pornography.

The accused will appear in court on May 29.