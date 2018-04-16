Featured
Child porn charges laid against London man
CTV London
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 2:50PM EDT
A 43-year-old London man is facing several child pornography charges after a raid last week at a Clarence Street home.
On Friday, police seized multiple computers and devices and say they found numerous images and videos on them.
He has been charged with the following:
• Unlawfully possess child pornography;
• Unlawfully access child pornography; and
• Import/sell/distribute child pornography.
The accused will appear in court on May 29.