

Temo Primrose, CTV London





A 10-year-old child was injured Wednesday morning in an accident in Georgian Bluffs.

The accident occurred when the 16-year-old driver failed to stop for a school bus that the victim was exiting.

Police say the school bus had stopped on Alpha Street at 6th Avenue West to pick up students, and all the crossing safety equipment was activated at the time. The driver was driving westbound on the same street when he proceeded against the safety signals and hit the child.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with “Failing to stop for a school bus.”

The Owen Sound Police Service would like to remind all motorists and cyclists to stop for school buses when the safety equipment is activated for pedestrian crossings.