

CTV London





A four-year-old girl was injured in an incident Thursday morning involving a school bus outside a Meaford elementary school.

Grey County OPP were called to St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary School shortly before 9 a.m. for an incident.

Police say the child had left the school bus when she lost her balance and stepped in front of the bus as it pulled away.

The girl was transported to hospital with a leg injury.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.