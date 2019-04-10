

The Canadian Press





Ontario's education minister says Thursday’s budget will likely contain news about child care.

Minister Lisa Thompson, the Huron-Bruce MPP, isn't offering any details, but says flexible and affordable child care is something the government wants to see in place.

During last year's election, the Progressive Conservatives promised that families would receive child-care rebates of as much as 75 per cent, depending on their income level.

The budget will also feature an announcement about free dental care for low-income seniors.