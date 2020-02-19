WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Chi-Cheemaun will be changing its schedule this year to meet increased demand for “autumn” visitors.

The Georgian Bay ferry will start sailing on May 1 and end on October 18.

But there will be fewer trips in the spring, and more after Labour Day.

Ferry operators, say they’ve noticed more interest in “autumn” trips on the Chi-Cheemaun, so they’re going to be offering trips to and from Tobermory after Labour Day.

Passenger traffic on the iconic ferry rose a modest one per cent last year, with a little more than 200,000 travellers. Vehicle traffic on the ferry, was up two per cent, to almost 81,000 cars.

A wet spring led to low numbers in the first part of 2019, but a strong autumn made up for the soft start to the sailing season.

The Chi-Cheemaun will make its maiden 2020 voyage from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island on May 1.