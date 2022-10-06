Chesley hospital emergency room closing until late November

South Bruce Grey Health Centre in Chesley, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News Windsor) South Bruce Grey Health Centre in Chesley, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News Windsor)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver