Chesley hospital emergency room closing until late November
The Chesley hospital’s emergency room will be closed for the next eight weeks.
Hospital CEO Michael Barrett says the ER closure is due to a shortage of nurses.
The small town hospital has been closing its emergency room in the overnight hours since early September and has had rolling 24-hour closures in recent weeks.
Barrett says this is not a step they wanted to take, but acute nursing shortages, exacerbated by recent unexpected time off requests, have put the hospital in this position.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
