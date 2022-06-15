Chesley ER returning to 24-hour service
The Chesley Hospital Emergency Room is reopening tonight after nearly three years of overnight closures.
Due to a shortage of nurses, the ER has been closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. since September 2019.
Hospital officials say the nursing shortage isn’t fixed and more closures could be in the future, but would be temporary.
Residents say they are looking forward to seeing 24-hour service return to the ER.
